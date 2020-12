Michigan Lawmakers Approve Expungement of First-Time DUI Convictions

Michigan lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday that would add people with drunk driving convictions to an expungement program.

Supporters say it could help hundreds of thousands of people.

First-time drunk driving offenses were not part of an expungement law that was signed earlier this year.

In Michigan, an expungement clears the public record of a conviction so it does not appear on a background check.