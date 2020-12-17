Michigan Extends Food Assistance to 350,000 Families

Approximately 350,000 families will continue to have access to food assistance benefits in December.

Anyone who is eligible will see additional benefits on their Bridge Card between Dec. 21-30.

The additional benefits will be loaded as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

More than 1 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, through Michigan’s Food Assistance Program.