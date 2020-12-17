McLaren Northern Michigan, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Vaccinate First Round of Frontline Workers

Dr. Karen Denbesten is an infectious disease doctor at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

Over the last ten months she has seen the ugly truth about COVID-19.

Now, after being the first at McLaren to receive the vaccine for the virus, she says this could be the solution.

Dr. Denbesten says, ”There’s some hope here for a light at the end of the tunnel. If we get enough people as more immunizations are available over the weeks and months to come—if enough people get immunized this is the way we can stop the pandemic.”

She says even though it came quick, the science behind the vaccine is strong.

She says it’s safe and how it works is relatively simple.

“[It] tells the cells in your body to make proteins and antibodies against the spikes in the coronavirus. So there’s really not a whole lot to the vaccine. There’s not additives or preservatives,” said Dr. Denbesten.

Dr. Satya Pillay at the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center has been working with patients to reduce uncertainty around the vaccine.

Dr. Pillay says, “Get them to understand how this vaccination works, why it came to fruition as quickly as it did, I think we can elevate some of those concerns that they have.”

Now the feeling for many healthcare workers is relief.

Dr. Pillay says, ”It’s more relief than anything that it’s finally here and it looks like it’s very promising and it’s going to be a big step going forward.”

Dr. Denbesten adds, “Finally just some relief that I can do my job and take care of people without having to worry if I get ill myself of transmit it to my family.”

McLaren says they will resume vaccination Friday morning at 7 a.m to the almost 400 people in their first wave of frontline workers.