Married in the Mitten: Social Butterfly Weddings & Events

The micro-wedding has certainly become the fad at the moment. Brides and grooms that still want to carry on with their wedding during the pandemic, have been able to modify their ‘big day’ into a small and special gathering of love. In this Married in the Mitten, we chat with Tracy Magoon from Social Butterfly Weddings & Events on how they a making the magic happen during these tough times.

Tracy is used to planning big events that can include up to hundreds of people. “So, we originally had a plan for this fall wedding to be on a nice big family farm with about 200 people and doing a nice strolling dinner,” she explained. That wedding was then narrowed down to 60 guests. “Our bride and groom had lots of family, between the two of them, they had six siblings total”. Fortunately, Tracey, the bride, and the groom were still able to make it happen. “At first when we all got the news that gathering had to be limited, it was a shock,” Tracy mentioned. “But, at the end of the day, we figured out what to do”.

They ended up making it a week-long festive occasion with their 60 guests. They agreed to quarantine themselves for two-weeks upon arriving at the location. “They hung out at Glen Lake, played shuffleboard, and there was a wedding thrown right in the middle of it”. Overall, Tracy said it ended up being better than what they imagined.

She also added that when sudden changes like this happen, try to go into it relaxed, thought out, and with a “good head on your shoulders” so that you can come up with a clear game plan.

