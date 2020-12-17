Man Accused of Triple Homicide in Elberta Appears in Court

A man accused of a triple-homicide appeared in court on Thursday.

Robert Michael Freebold of Elberta is charged with three counts of open murder after the deaths of his wife and her two adult-sons.

Benzie County deputies say his wife and one of her sons were found dead in the home in late November, while the second son died of injuries in the hospital.

Freebold’s preliminary examination has been delayed until the new year because neither the prosecution nor his court appointed attorneys have had access to the police reports.

His bond has not been set.

His next appointment in the 85th district court is on January 7.