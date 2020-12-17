Hundreds of Meals Donated to Restaurant Workers at Boyne Highlands Resort

Three organizations, Sysco of Michigan, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, and The Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund are working to feed families in northern Michigan.

They joined each other at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs to provide these restaurant workers and their families with boxed meals.

Director of Business Specialist Jim Woolsey says they’re doing whatever they can to help. “And the idea is get them by with at least a couple meals to try and help out during these difficult times,” he said.

Sysco provided 400 boxes of food, each with two meals that can feed a family of four. “We have hamburgers and buns and hash browns and yogurts and different vegetables and things along those lines,” said Woolsey.

Executive Vice President with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Amanda Smith says some of these families are the people who need help the most. “The workers are definitely suffering,” she said. “They haven’t been able to work. This is the time of the year when the front of the house makes some of the largest sums of money that they have all year round.”

Woolsey said these donations offer more than just a couple of meals. “I think it’s just a little bit of hope,” he said. “It’s hard to be positive during these times right now and just to see that there’s people out there that care and are willing to help in whatever way we can.”

This was the second food drive of the day and a third will be in Grand Rapids next week.