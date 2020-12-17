Hook & Hunting: Ice Safety

As lakes begin to freeze over here in northern Michigan, it is important to be careful when heading out.

Many lakes, including Houghton Lake, have started to develop a thin layer of ice.

It may seem tempting to go fish, but the ice conditions are still not very safe yet.

When the time comes, make sure to bring everything you need for safety like a floatation device and spud to check the ice.

We talked to a longtime ice fisherman and he says to be aware of every step you take on the ice.

“Don’t go out unless you have a spud so you spud your way out and know what every step you’re going to take is. Because especially right now this lake is cut up now. Two or three days ago the whole center of the lake was still open,” said Clare Gee, Ice Fisherman.

It’s also important to remember that no matter how thick, the ice is never 100% safe.