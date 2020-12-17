Harrison Woman Faces Several Drug Charges

A Harrison woman is facing several drug charges after giving state police a fake ID.

Troopers say they pulled Kristeen Howell over Tuesday evening in Roscommon County’s Denton Township.

When the troopers realized she gave them a fake ID, they arrested her.

A canine also indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. Troopers found multiple baggies of suspected crystal meth and cocaine, pills, needles, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Howell was charged Thursday and is expected back in court at a later date.