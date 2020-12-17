Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools Surprise Students With Holiday Treat

This school year hasn’t been easy for students adapting to learning online, and the week before Christmas break is usually a big one for students at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools.

“We would have our holiday program at the elementary school,” said Superintendent Jeff Tousley. “We would have our sixth through twelve holiday band concert.”

All festivities that had to be canceled, but not without a replacement.

“Our next project was what can we do to recognize the day, try to give a remembrance of our kids?” Tousley said.

The school delivered senior gifts for their twelfth graders, and holiday meals and goodie bags for all 511 students from preschool through 12th grade.

“It’s a traditional meal with potato, turkey, vegetables, roll, dessert,” Tousley said. “It just feels good to be able to see people, even with our masks on.”

And the students appreciated the gift.

“I feel good,” said fourth grader Brady Garrett. “I really am excited to have all the food that I would at school because they had really good food.”