Foundry Bar & Grill in East Jordan Selling COVID CREW Hoodies to Support Employees During Indoor Dining Closure

A Charlevoix county bar and restaurant has come up with a creative way to help their employees through these latest restrictions.

The Foundry Bar & Grill in East Jordan is temporarily closed during the state’s pause on indoor dining.

They are selling ‘COVID CREW’ hoodies to help support their staff during the closure. It actually started as a way to just boost morale but then turned in a way to help.

The bar’s co-owner says the proceeds of the hoodies go directly to their employees.

“There’s a lot of them struggling to actually get through the unemployment system and put food on the table,” said co-owner Andre Bushell. “So trying to fix that void, we kind of came up with the idea.”

Bushell says shipping is included.

They hope to be back open again soon serving their famous burgers.

To order a ‘COVID CREW’ hoodie to support Foundry Bar & Grill employees, click here.