Former Assistant AG Kolodziej Charged With Misconduct in Office

Thursday afternoon, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced two felony charges of misconduct in office against Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej, stemming from a case out of Isabella County.

Kolodziej was the lead prosecutor in the rape case against Ian Elliott in Mt. Pleasant. After the case was settled, allegations against Kolodziej surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with one of the victims during the trial.

He will now face a trial of his own in Isabella County.

There were more allegations against Kolodziej coming from Oakland County but the prosecutor decided not to charge him for those allegations.

“Both those charges, the misconduct in office, are related to what occurred in Isabella County. We are charging those two charges out of Isabella County,” said Becker, “We can’t go into any more factual evidence in the case and why we brought these charges but we have to let the law process play out. We do not have any information on terms of arraignment or the next court date.”

The two charges each carry a possible five year prison sentence if found guilty.

This is not expected to impact the Elliott resolution.