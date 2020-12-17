Expert Panel Recommends Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine; FDA Expected to Approve It

On Thursday, an expert panel recommended Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and the FDA is expected to authorize it.

Late Wednesday night, state officials were informed that the second vaccine shipment from Pfizer would be smaller than was originally estimated.

More than 80,000 more doses were expected to arrive next week, but that dropped to 60,000.

While the state wasn’t sure why the amount decreased, Pfizer has said they have plenty of doses ready to ship.

Pfizer says they are awaiting word from the federal government on where to send them.

The state has said the amount of doses was never guaranteed.

When Moderna’s vaccine has FDA approval, Michigan is expecting to receive about 175,000 doses.

