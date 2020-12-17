Back to Ski Week: New Season, New Gear

Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac is officially kicking off their ski season on Friday, December 18 at 12 PM. As we wrap up ‘Back to Ski Week’, we are switching gears to talk about, well… gear. The latest and great ski gear to be exact. Jon Holmes from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus in Grand Rapids shows off their inventory, and how you can be cruising down the slopes in luxury.

To view their selection, watch the video above (check back after ‘the four’). Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus does provide free expert fitting on their merchandise. Appointments are required when visiting the store. Click here for hours and appointment booking info.

To test out your new gear, you can head to Caberfae on opening day, or if you’re not quite ready to do it on your own, Bill & Pauls is offering a ‘Meet the Slopes‘ program for new or beginning adult skiers and snowboarders. The event will take place on Friday, January 8 at Caberfae Peaks, and the paid-registration includes lift tickets, rentals, 4 hours of instruction, and a private Apres ski party. Click here for more details.

Be sure to tune in to ‘the four’ on December 17 & 18, 2020 for a chance to win a $50 gift card good at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus.

For more information about Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort, click here.

To check out the inventory at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus, click here.