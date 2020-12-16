Wellness for the Family: Immune Boosters

Chilly weather, lack of sunlight, poor sleep, and unhealthy eating habits are the perfect recipe for the common cold. Blue Cross Blue Sheild dietitian, Shanthi Appelö shows us how we can help boost our immunities with some nutrient-packed goodies.

“One of the best ways you can do for your body is to give it a wide variety of foods,” says Shanthi. “The nutrients to really think about are vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, iron, and protein. There’s not really one way that you can boost your immune system, but there are definitely so many ways that we can do to support it”.

Iron can come from things like beans and meats, but in order for your body to properly absorb iron you’ll need vitamin C. Shanthi recommends that after eating foods with high amounts of iron it, try to eat citrus fruits like limes, oranges, and grapefruit. “You can also add a side of broccoli or a salad with red peppers with your meal”.

Vitamin D is something that we tend to lack especially during the winter due to the lack of sun. “The sun gives off that vitamin D, so to help boost that back up during the winter eat fatty fish like salmon and healthy cooking oils”.

Beyond eating right, Shanthi also recommends getting a flu shot to help boost your immune system. Click here to see a flu shot location near you.

