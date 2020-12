Trooper Involved in Crash in Midland County

State police say a trooper was involved in a crash on Wednesday in Midland County.

State police say it happened just before 3 p.m.

They say the trooper was in a crash on M-18 near Shaffer road in Warren Township.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but state police say another car was involved.

They say everyone, including the trooper, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’re working to find out how they’re doing now.