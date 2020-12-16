Tight Lines for Troops Fishing Tournament 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 2021 Tight Lines for Troops Fishing Tournament has officially been canceled.

The event that takes veterans out for a day of fishing on Lake Michigan took place every May since 2010, until they canceled the 2020 event back in March because of COVID-19.

Now they have decided to cancel next year’s event for the same reasons.

They say that even though it is only December, there is still too much uncertainty to risk going on as planned.

“We just figured it’s not worth the chance, if one person gets sick and something happens it would be devastating for the whole program. So we would rather air on the safe side. Just say we are not going to do it. It’s something that we must do,” said Bob Guenthardt, President of Tight Lines for Troops.

Tight Lines will continue to meet and hope to plan an event for 2022.