Third Coast Bakery All Natural, Allergen-Free Cookie Decorating Kits for Christmas

Third Coast Bakery in Traverse City has their special holiday cookie baking kits ready for pick up or delivery. The sugar cookie kits contain all-natural ingredients, including all plant-based, soy- free, and gluten-free ingredients.

People can call ahead and pick them up at the bakery, curbside or even have them delivered right to their doorstep.

It’s a fantastic way to get kids and parents taking part in a holiday activity, especially if someone in the family has an allergy or is plant-based.

Owner, Heather Burson also stresses if you want to send any of the bakery goodies from cookies, breads, cakes, or any other specialty items to loved ones by Christmas, Sunday, December 20 is the deadline.

To see more about the Third Coast Bakery cookie decorating kits going on now through Christmas, and the new holiday baked goods and coffee

