Teachers, Betsy Devos Battle Over in-Person Testing in 2021

Teachers across the country are expressing their concerns with standardized testing during the pandemic.

Teachers in New York, Minnesota, and Georgia protested Tuesday, arguing in-person tests aren’t safe right now. They want standardized testing to be waived in the 2021 school year.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos announced a wavier in the spring.

But in September, the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter saying states should not anticipate such waivers being granted again.

Devos’s office issued a statement on Tuesday saying “It is critically important that schools measure where their students are academically, so they know what their students need in order to catch up.”

But organizers of the protests say they plan to press the issues with the incoming Biden administration.