State Issues Stop-Use Order for Bamboo Hand Sanitizers

The state has a warning regarding hand sanitizer.

If you have any Bamboo brand hand sanitizer, you should stop using it immediately.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says Bamboo brand hand sanitizer does not meet the labeled alcohol content.

The label says 75% on the bottle, but testing shows it has less than the required 60%.

The bottles will be removed from store shelves.

They can be returned to where they were bought or thrown away.

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders prohibit the sale, offering for sale, or use of hand sanitizers sold as Bamboo Moisturizing hand sanitizer stating, ‘75% Alcohol’.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division Director. “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection. It’s especially vital right now for MDARD to be conducting marketplace sampling of hand sanitizers.”

To read the full Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order, click here.