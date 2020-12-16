Service Tech Sentenced to Jail for Alcohol-Breath Device Crimes

A breathalyzer service tech will spend months in jail after lying about fixing a machine for state police.

We first told you about the problem in January.

The desktop alcohol-breath devices known as DataMaster are used to measure alcohol levels at county jails or police departments.

David John is accused of creating fake documents to show completed tests and repairs on breathalyzers at two police agencies.

After that discovery, more than 200 machines were taken out of service to be calibrated.

John pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

It’s just a few days after a similar case against another breathalyzer service tech was dismissed, showing lack of intent to defraud.