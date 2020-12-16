Senate Republicans Recognize Biden as Winner

Six weeks have passed since Election Day and top Senate Republicans are starting to acknowledge the results publicly.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election Tuesday.

Biden said he even had a phone conversation with McConnell after the public acknowledgment.

“I called him to thank him for the congratulations. I told him that while we disagree on a lot of things there are things we can work together on,” Biden said.

At the same time, President Trump continues to make claims of voter fraud.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election.