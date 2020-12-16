Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Declines State House Oversight Committee Invitation

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declined an invitation from the House Oversight Committee to participate in hearings about the 2020 general election.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Matt Hall sent Tuesday, Benson said her decision not to participate is out of concern that they are “amplifying already debunked conspiracy theories and previously disproven claims of people who lack basic knowledge of election administration, and in doing so undermining the integrity of the election and wounding our democracy.”

Benson noted in her letter that Attorney General William Barr, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and numerous local election clerks on both sides of the aisle, along with judges and justices appointed by Republicans and Democrats, have found the election was secure and the results are accurate.

Though she declined the invitation to participate in the hearings, she did say she looks forward to opportunities to speak with state lawmakers about reforms and improvements for future elections.

“Particularly beneficial legislation that already has bipartisan support would provide election clerks more time to process absentee ballots before Election Day, and give military members and their spouses overseas the opportunity to securely return their ballots electronically,” Benson wrote.

