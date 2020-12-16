Neighboring Restaurants React to the Iron Pig’s Continued Dine-In Service

The Iron Pig in Gaylord still refuses to close dine-in services, even after a judge decided on Tuesday to suspend their liquor license for 90 days. Owner Ian Murphy said he is paying close to $2,000 a day in fines, but he’s not ready to close the dining room.

Some think it’s putting the community in danger, and others think it’s time for more restaurants to start doing the same thing.

Manager for Diana’s Delights across the street, Kimberly Roney said she backs the Iron Pig all the way. “I’d back up anyone willing to try,” she said. “I think all restaurants in the state of Michigan could all get on one page and open up together.”

Roney also said it’s not fair that grocery stores and large retailers can stay open. “They’re packed. I don’t even go in them because it makes me angry that they’re singling out one type of business.” She tried to open dine-in service two weeks ago, but realized she couldn’t afford to pay the $1,000 per day fine.

Manager for Crave Pub next door, Justin Maves said it’s nice there’s a place people can go and eat, but it’s having a negative effect on other restaurants in the area. “I honestly believe it’s hurting all the other small businesses that are in town, because we’re still trying to abide by the orders and do the to-go, this, that, and the other, and they’re really the only ones open for dine-in, so that’s basically where a lot of people are ending up going,” he said.

Maves said all owners will determine the best way to operate in today’s times, and he wishes the best for the Iron Pig. “I hope they don’t end up closing him down but we’re going to wait until we get the okay,” he said. “We’re not going to deal with a legal battle to have a chance of getting our licenses revoked.”

Ian Murphy is waiting on the advice of legal counsel to decide if they want to appeal the liquor license suspension.