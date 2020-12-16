MTM On The Road: Treetops Resort, Gaylord Tourism Offer Ski Free Weekend

With all this snow, it’s that time for some winter sports!

You can ski for free this weekend at Treetops Resort in Gaylord.

The resort, along with the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, are once again hosting this weekend starting 4 p.m. Friday and running into both Saturday and Sunday.

Whether you’re a snowboarder or a skier, your lift ticket is free!

For those who are new to the slopes, you can get a free lesson through their Learn to Ski clinic.

In addition to all the fun on the slopes, their dining is COVID-19 safe with their igloos and they’ll be featuring a Spudtacular Snowshoe Lunch.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are hitting the slopes and giving us all the details for this weekend.