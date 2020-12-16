Michigan Senate Approves Bills to Let College Athletes be Paid

The Michigan Senate is giving final approval to bills that let college athletes get paid for the use of their names, images or likeness rights.

The legislation would ban in-state schools, the NCAA and the athletic conference from blocking compensation.

If signed into law, Michigan would be at least the fourth state to allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bills.

A second measure would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes. The NCAA is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors.