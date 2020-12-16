Michigan Officials Report 4,037 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,037 new cases of the coronavirus and 83 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 446,752 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 11,018 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 442,715 confirmed cases with 10,935 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 11, 236,369 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Traverse City Area Public Schools moved its middle schools to remote learning because of staffing issues due to COVID-19.

All high schools in Michigan are remote learning until Monday under the current coronavirus restrictions.

A beloved northern Michigan event is now canceled for 2021.

Tight Lines for Troops in Manistee called off its annual fishing tournament.

They say the only way they feel they can keep veterans and staff safe is by canceling the event.

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine took a step forward in being approved as the nationwide roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine continues.

The Food and Drug Administration just released a report saying Moderna’s vaccine is highly effective.

This means the second coronavirus vaccine could be approved for emergency use by as early as tomorrow. And Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Says 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine would be shipped next week.

Some pharmacies, including one in Arkansas called Kavanaugh Pharmacy, have started waiting lists for seniors.

Pharmacy owner Anne Pace says, “I don’t think anyone has any hopes that I’m going to call them next week that it’s time for a vaccine, but they’re just excited to get their name on a list.”

Pace says most of their senior citizens want to be vaccinated so they can see their grandchildren again.

Moderna’s shot can be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures for 30 days, which will allow it to be transported to rural communities easier.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Chief Advisor for Operation Warp Speed, says the similarities between Moderna’s trial results and Pfizer’s trial results are striking.

“I find that scientifically extremely convincing that two products using similar technology but totally independently developed, independently tested provide us with data that are so similar. The one difference between the two products relating to the cold chain requirement,” Slaoui said.

Federal health officials say they hope the general public can start getting vaccinated in February or March.

Teachers across the country are expressing their concerns with standardized testing during the pandemic.

Teachers in New York, Minnesota, and Georgia protested Tuesday, arguing in-person tests aren’t safe right now. They want standardized testing to be waived in the 2021 school year.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos announced a wavier in the spring.

But in September, the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter saying states should not anticipate such waivers being granted again.

Devos’s office issued a statement on Tuesday saying “It is critically important that schools measure where their students are academically, so they know what their students need in order to catch up.”

But organizers of the protests say they plan to press the issues with the incoming Biden administration.

For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.