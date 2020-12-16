Mancelona Small Businesses Get Boost From Chamber Bucks

Times have been tough for small businesses this year, especially in Mancelona.

Consumers Energy and Alden State Bank wanted to give an extra boost to those struggling through the village’s Chamber Bucks program.

“Chamber Bucks are gift certificates that can be redeemed at any Mancelona Chamber member location,” said Joanie Moore, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce. “People can come in and buy them to use as gift certificates to give to family and friends.”

Consumers Energy donated $5,000 to Mancelona’s Chamber Bucks program through their “Our Town” campaign. This campaign donated $500,000 between 55 communities to be matched dollar for dollar for the community’s specific downtown gift card program.

“Anyone could come in and buy $25 or $50 worth of Chamber Bucks, and then Consumers Energy’s program matched that,” Moore said.

On top of that donation, Alden State Bank Donated $1,000 to the Chamber Bucks program to be matched dollar for dollar as well.

“Between the $6,000 that came in and then the $6,000 that the community matched, that $12,000 might have gone out of town to larger businesses that might not have needed that impact as much as our smaller community businesses do,” Moore said.

One of those businesses is The Iron Skillet restaurant.

Owner Mike Nygren said it’s been a hard year, but people have already been using Chamber Bucks at their location.

“Having the money come back into the restaurant or our community right now is a great thing,” he said. “Restaurants desperately need it right now, so we are extremely thankful that the timing couldn’t be better for us to get some money back into the pockets of our employees and the community in general.”