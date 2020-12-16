Man Dead, Woman Hurt in Cheboygan County Snowmobile Crash

A man died and a woman is in the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Cheboygan County.

Deputies were called out to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the trail road near Blessed Lane in Mullett Township.

They say Steven Johnson of Indian River was riding when he lost control, veered off the road and hit a tree.

He died at the scene.

His passenger was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office believes speed and alcohol played roles in the crash.