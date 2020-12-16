Happy Healthy Home: Family Holiday Gift Guide

Sarah Himes,

Lifestyle expert, Emily Richett is back with another round of recommended gifts for the whole family. See which items she’s putting on the “nice” list this year.Capture

Watch the video above for a full demonstration of each product.

Family Holiday Gift Guide 
  • Clean Pro Gemstone – PMD Beauty
  • PMD Clean Body – PMD Beauty
  • Le Volume volumizing brush dryer – L’ange Hair
  • Le Duo styler – L’ange Hair
  • Cozy Clothing & Outerwear – Joules
  • Lifelike Pillows – All About Vibe
  • Powerup 4.0 – Powerup Toys
  • Frother -Zulay Kitchen
  • Cat’s Cradle Kit – Klutz
  • Custom Socks – Artsadd
  • Rotate & Slide Puzzle – R.Y.Toys
  • No-Touch Tool – Kooty Key

Click here for links to each of the products listed above.

