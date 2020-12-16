Happy Healthy Home: Family Holiday Gift Guide

Lifestyle expert, Emily Richett is back with another round of recommended gifts for the whole family. See which items she’s putting on the “nice” list this year.

Watch the video above for a full demonstration of each product.

Clean Pro Gemstone – PMD Beauty

PMD Clean Body – PMD Beauty

Le Volume volumizing brush dryer – L’ange Hair

Le Duo styler – L’ange Hair

Cozy Clothing & Outerwear – Joules

Lifelike Pillows – All About Vibe

Powerup 4.0 – Powerup Toys

Frother -Zulay Kitchen

Cat’s Cradle Kit – Klutz

Custom Socks – Artsadd

Rotate & Slide Puzzle – R.Y.Toys

No-Touch Tool – Kooty Key

Click here for links to each of the products listed above.