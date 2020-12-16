Hagerty Insurance Donates 100 Gift Boxes to TCAPS Students

On Thursday, 100 Traverse City Area Public Schools students will receive gift boxes from Hagerty.

This is the 15th year the Traverse City based company has partnered with TCAPS to spread holiday cheer through their Hagerty CARes program.

The boxes will be filled with gifts for the students as well as a $25 gift card for their families to use.

TCAPS says these gifts create special moments for their students.

“For each of our students this holiday season it is incredibly special to be able to open a gift that’s just for them that their family may not have been able to afford. So it creates that magic moment for our students,” said Christine Guitar, Executive Director of Communications.

Along with the 100 gift boxes, Hagerty will also be donating the book “If I Built a Car” to every TCAPS second grader.