Goodwill Northern Michigan Receives $5 Million Donation

Goodwill Northern Michigan received a donation worth millions of dollars.

Author and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott donated $5 million to the nonprofit.

Goodwill Northern Michigan helps fight homelessness and food insecurity in our communities.

They say this gift gives them hope about the difference they’ll make in 2021.

“Really it’s overwhelming it’s really just an opportunity to really take a step back and be really thankful especially during this time. We’ve had a rough year in our country and this is really something that’s really hopeful as we go forward into 2021 really making a difference,” said Dan Buron, Executive Director.

In total, Scott has donated more than $4 billion to organizations throughout the country.