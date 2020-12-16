Fight Hunger this Holiday Season with Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Week of Giving

Food pantries, much like other nonprofits and businesses have felt the hit of 2020. That’s why Spa Grand Traverse wants to help those in need and fight hunger this holiday season.

From December 18th to December 24th, Spa Grand Traverse will be donating $5 from every 50-minute spa treatment to a northern Michigan food pantry.

Check out the video posted above for more details about Spa Week of Giving.