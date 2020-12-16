FDA Report Says Moderna Vaccine is Highly Effective

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine took a step forward in being approved as the nationwide roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine continues.

The Food and Drug Administration just released a report saying Moderna’s vaccine is highly effective.

This means the second coronavirus vaccine could be approved for emergency use by as early as tomorrow. And Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Says 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine would be shipped next week.

Some pharmacies, including one in Arkansas called Kavanaugh Pharmacy, have started waiting lists for seniors.

Pharmacy owner Anne Pace says, “I don’t think anyone has any hopes that I’m going to call them next week that it’s time for a vaccine, but they’re just excited to get their name on a list.”

Pace says most of their senior citizens want to be vaccinated so they can see their grandchildren again.

Moderna’s shot can be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures for 30 days, which will allow it to be transported to rural communities easier.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Chief Advisor for Operation Warp Speed, says the similarities between Moderna’s trial results and Pfizer’s trial results are striking.

“I find that scientifically extremely convincing that two products using similar technology but totally independently developed, independently tested provide us with data that are so similar. The one difference between the two products relating to the cold chain requirement,” Slaoui said.

Federal health officials say they hope the general public can start getting vaccinated in February or March.