Cooking With Chef Hermann: Roast Beef Sliders with Balsamic Onions and Munster

Roast Beef Sliders with Balsamic Onions and Munster

Ingredients:

10 oz. roast beef

2 slices Munster cheese

1 large red onion

3 TB balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. sugar

2 Brioche buns

Directions:

In a skillet heat olive oil. Add onions and cook over medium-high heat until begin to caramelize. Add the sugar and vinegar and cook until sticky. Push onions to side and add the beef to warm it. Top the beef with the onions and cheese and cook just long enough to melt the cheese. Scoop the whole pile into a bun and serve with mayonnaise or aioli.