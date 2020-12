A Brethren man is charged with having drugs.

State police say they pulled Kerry Hutson over in October in Manistee County.

As he was reaching in the glove box for paperwork, the trooper noticed a prescription bottle with no label.

Police say Hutson said the pills were Norco, which he did not have a prescription for.

The pills tested positive for hydrocodone.

Hutson was arrested over the weekend. He’s expected back on court later this month.