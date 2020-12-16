Back to Ski Week: What’s New at Caberfae Peaks?

Many Michigan ski resorts have modified their gathering spaces to make it a more socially-distanced experience. Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort in Cadillac gives us a look at their new outdoor seating area and their brand new “snow machine”.

As of now, outdoor dining is allowed in Michigan. Obviously, this became a little harder for area restaurants to do due to Michigan’s cold and bitter weather this time of year. Pete Meyer from Caberfae says that they came up with a way for their visitors to stay cozy while enjoying some food and rest before and after hitting the slopes. “Our outdoor deck remodel has always been on our wishlist to complete, and with the current restrictions, it pushed us to get it done,” said Meyer. “It’s going to provide an environment where skiers can sit and we can serve them food and drinks, since we can’t currently do it inside”. Right now, they have two fire pits and four heaters on the deck. “They are located conveniently right off the pub, and skiers can just ski right up to it”. In addition to the new seating area, they also have a “ski-thru” window that allows skiers to grab and go food and beverages.

Caberfae also upgraded their snow machine by adding another 300 horsepower verticle turbine pump. “We are at a total now of being able to flow 4000 gallons a minute of water to be pumped up the hill into a snowmaking pump”. This means that the fun at Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort can run a little longer with the help of these machines.

During this week, we will be at Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort to learn more about what to expect this ski season, plus, a look at some very cool winter gear from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus. Also, be sure to tune in to ‘the four’ on December 17 & 18, 2020 for a chance to win a $50 gift card good at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus.

