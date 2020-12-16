A Look at How 13 Countries Have Weathered the COVID-19 Pandemic
The virus that first emerged a year ago in Wuhan, China, swept across the world in 2020, leaving havoc in its wake.
On every continent, households have felt its devastation. But each nation has its own story of how it coped.
The following charts assess how the 13 countries have weathered the pandemic — and where the case counts of those nations stand on the cusp of year two of the contagion. (These charts automatically update on a daily basis.)
Brazil
China
Germany
India
Iran
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kenya
Peru
South Africa
Spain
United States