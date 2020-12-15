VFW in Gaylord Participating in Wreaths Across America

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Gaylord with be taking part in a nationwide event with a 25 year history for the first time this weekend.

VFW Post 1518 members, along with more than 100 other volunteers from various organizations, will be placing wreaths on the graves of armed service men and women in Saturday’s Wreaths Across America event.

The idea is place a wreath on every one of the 550 service member graves in Gaylord’s Fairview Cemetery as well as 50 more at Bagley Cemetery.

They are two of the 2,400 cemeteries across the country taking part.

The VFW is asking members of the community to sponsor a wreath at a cost of $15 each in order to honor those who have served our nation.

“We’re not recognizing their deaths. We’re recognizing their service. So, this is just a continuation of what the VFW does and we’re very proud and happy to do it,” said Ronald LeBourdais, VFW Post 1518 Commander.

The Wreaths Across America event happen this Saturday at noon at Gaylord’s Fairview Cemetery.

The event will go on as planned, but organizers are asking attendees to observe social distancing and mask-wearing.

For more information and if you’d like to sponsor a wreath, click here.