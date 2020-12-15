Tustin Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Minor on Secluded Road

A Tustin man is charged with accosting a child and indecent exposure.

In late July, Michigan State Police took over a case involving Anthony Schwartz.

They were told he drove the victim down a secluded road and exposed himself.

An arrest warrant was issued for Schwartz in October. At that time, he was in the Osceola County Jail on an unrelated charged.

On Saturday he was brought to the Wexford County Jail.

He was charged Monday and is expected back in court later this month.