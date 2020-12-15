Troopers Find More Meth While Arresting Gaylord Man on Outstanding Warrant for Having Meth

A Gaylord man stopped for a warrant for having meth was arrested again for having meth the second time troopers stopped him.

State police first found Eric Splan pulled off on the side of the road in Livingston Township in Otsego County back in October.

He told them he didn’t need help but as they were leaving troopers ran his registration.

It came back not matching the car.

They talked to Splan again, but this time he was walking out of a wooded area with his dog.

One trooper found he had a bench warrant out for a civil infraction, and another searched the wooded area he was in.

That trooper found meth in a mug and other drug paraphernalia in the woods.

In Splan’s car, they found drug residue and more paraphernalia.

He paid his bond and troopers released him from the scene.

On December 8 an arrest warrant was authorized for Splan having the meth back in October.

Later that day he was pulled over in Crawford County, and that’s when troopers found more meth on Splan.

So far he has only been charged in the Otsego County incident for having meth and a bad license plate.