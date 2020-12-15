TRIDENT Investigators Arrest Two People for Drugs in Chippewa Co.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says TRIDENT investigators arrested two people for having illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office says it is part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the county.

Deputies pulled over Justen Harris of Mt. Pleasant just after midnight on Tuesday.

They say Heather Perez of St. Ignace, who was also in the car, had two warrants.

Investigators found meth, prescription drugs and scales inside the car.

Now, Harris and Perez each face a slew of charges most of which relate to the drugs police found.