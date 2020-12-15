Traveling Light Parade Visits Grand Traverse, Leelanau Co. Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods and assisted living homes in Grand Traverse and Leelanau County got to see a parade of lights this evening.

The Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) partnered with Traverse City Light & Power and Cherryland Electric Cooperative to create a Traveling Light Parade.

Each organization decorated a vehicle with holiday lights, then went around the community to spread holiday cheer.

Eric Lingaur, communications & development director at BATA, says, “It’s about bringing light to the community, bringing some smiles to faces; having the ability to have mobile lights come to people instead of them having to risk the health and safety out in the community. We’ll bring the lights to them.”

The traveling light parade will continue Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Holiday Light Tour Destinations Include:

The Villa at Traverse Point

The Village at Bay Ridge

Glen Eagle

Cordia at Grand Traverse Commons

Grand Traverse Pavilions

French Manor South

Hillview Terrace

Bay Hill

Cedar Creek (Leelanau County)

Riverview Terrace

Neighborhoods of Traverse City (7 – 7:30 p.m.)