State Issues Cease and Desist Order for Friske Farm Market in Charlevoix Co.

Friske Farm Market in Charlevoix County held an event earlier this month, with hundreds showing up in attendance, many of whom were not wearing face masks. Even Santa stopped by for the Christmas festivities.

This led to hundreds of complaints from the public angry about the large gathering. Ruth Music lives in the area and says she’s been a customer of Friske’s for many years, but she isn’t happy with how they’re currently operating. “I understand that it’s really important for their business, but it’s also important for a community, that we take care of each other, and I don’t think what they’re doing is taking care of each other,” she said.

Others are in full support of the market, and say the state was wrong to send them a cease and desist letter. “I think it’s wrong,” said Brenda Rejewski, who lives nearby. “I think they have the right to make a living and if they want to stay open they should be able to stay open. It doesn’t mean you have to actually go to their store.”

Owner Rich Friske says they’ve had a great season and, because of the time of the year, they don’t plan on challenging the order. “When they’re coming after your business license, we’re looking at a pretty lengthy situation in the administrative court.”

While they don’t have anything planned for the rest of the year, Friske says they plan on having many more next year. “Going forward into 2021, we have a lot of plans and ideas for bigger and better events than ever.”

Friske Farm Market is still open and serving, but they say they’ve temporarily shut down their in-person dining.