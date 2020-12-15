State COVID-19 Numbers Are Improving, No Update on End of ‘Pause’

As the vaccine for COVID-19 is distributed, Michigan is seeing a plateau and downturn in case numbers.

What does that mean for the economy?

Last month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put the state under a “Three Week Pause.” A few weeks later it was extended 12 more days until December 20th, a date that is quickly approaching.

“We are making progress,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, “It is working.”

This is the progress Governor Whitmer’s administration wanted to see in this pause. But with five days to go before it’s scheduled to end, Whitmer is not promising it will.

“It’s all very tenuous and that’s why we have to keep taking this very seriously,” said Whitmer.

While ducking questions on ending the pause, Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke on the vaccine and specifically avoiding getting scammed while you wait your turn.

“The bottom line really is this do not buy a treatment or a vaccine online

While the end of the pause is unknown, this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic, the very beginning.

“While it will take several months,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, “There will be an end to this pandemic.”

To help speed it up, Whitmer made one last plea to the legislature to pass COVID relief bills in their final days of the year.

“I know there is bipartisan support for that action,” said Whitmer, “I would love to see the legislature take action.”

There’s still a lot of work the legislature needs to do, specifically the House. Due to having last week off for COVID-19 concerns, they’re having a special session on Monday before they finally break for the holiday and their legislature.