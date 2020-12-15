Spa Grand Traverse Health Heroes Giveaway

Our healthcare workers, especially those on the frontlines have put their own lives on the line every single day since the start of the pandemic. That’s why Spa Grand Traverse wants to show them some gratitude and apperception, and you can help.

Through the Healthcare Heroes giveaway, you can nominate a healthcare hero for their chance to win some much-needed pampering from a massage to a manicure or pedicure!

Now through December 24th, all you have to do is submit your nominations on the Spa Grand Traverse Facebook page. You’re being asked to share stories about how healthcare heroes you know, have gone above and beyond for the community during this difficult time.

Four to five winners will be chosen on December 24th. You can send those submissions in by going to the Spa Grand Traverse Facebook page.