Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Apply for CARES Act Funding

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, small businesses all over the state could start applying for grants from the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation program is using $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide up to $15,000 grants to small businesses.

The goal is to provide relief for businesses like restaurants, bars and others affected by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bearded Dog Lounge in Gaylord applied for the grant, they saw firsthand just how high of a demand there is for this relief.

“So many people were trying to get this grant that I had to try three times in order to even get into the queue. Which was over 4000 people within the 30 seconds of this thing being open,” said John Richardson, Owner of the Bearded Dog Lounge.

The Bearded Dog Lounge will wait until Jan. 11 to find out if they received the grant.