Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Sets Record for Most Visitors Ever in 2020

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is celebrating a big number this year along with their 50th anniversary!

The park service says they’ve set a record for the most number of visitors ever.

The new visitation figures show they hit 1.6 million visitors this year.

That beats the previous record by more than 10,000 people and the year isn’t even over yet.

The superintendent says COVID-19 has encouraged people to stay close to home and enjoy the great outdoors.

“We had the busiest July ever, the busiest August ever, the busiest November ever, but the asterisk there is we didn’t have as many face-to-face visitor interactions,” said Scott Tucker, Superintendent of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

The visitation record was broken in November and with two weeks still left in the year, the number will continue to climb throughout the month of December.