President-Elect Biden to Pick Jennifer Granholm for Energy Secretary

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is President-elect Biden’s expected pick for energy secretary.

The announcement comes just after he nominated Mayor Pete Buttigieg for secretary of transportation.

Biden also intends to tap Gina McCarthy, former Environmental Protection Agency chief, for the new position of domestic climate chief.

These three will be central for Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan.

Granholm served as Michigan’s attorney General from 1999 to 2003 and two terms as Michigan’s first female governor.