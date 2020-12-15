New Online Tool Offers COVID-19 Risk Reports Based on Individual Lifestyles, Habits

The state has a new online tool to help you figure out the risks associated with the coronavirus.

The Aging and Adult Services Agency launched this free tool, called CV19 Check Up.

It’s an anonymous questionnaire that gives you a COVID-19 risk report, based on your lifestyle and habits.

You can see how likely you are to get infected, how severe it might be and ways to reduce the risk.

The tool is for everyone, but focuses on people 60 and older.

“There are a lot of seniors here that have a lot of different conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, so I think it’s really important to protect people who are more vulnerable. There’s a really great section in that survey that can give resources and that resource part is very important I think to seniors in this community,” said Cynthia Mallory, Director of Mecosta County Commission on Aging.

Click here for the CV19 Check Up.