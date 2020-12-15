Munson Healthcare, Local Health Departments Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Plans

Hospitals and health departments in northern Michigan continue to prepare for the arrival and rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Munson says they’re expecting 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

They’re expecting to administer the first doses on Friday.

Those first doses will go to health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Health departments in northern Michigan are also expecting Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

A substantial increase in the number of vaccines available for the general public is expected to come sometime in the spring of 2021.

Doctors say they’re also encouraging mask wearing and social distancing even after people receive the vaccine until it becomes more widely available.